Computer operator in court over alleged thefts of good worth N105, 900

An 18-year-old computer operator, Christ Faith, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, over alleged theft of goods worth N109,000.

Faith, who resides in Kubwa, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Agada told the court that the complainant, Christian Peter of Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 21.

Agada said the defendant who is also a sales representative in the complainant’s shop in Byazhin road, Kubwa, Abuja, stole six Jam box MP3 wireless valued N16, 800, memory cards valued N7, 000, 20 Nokia and Techno batteries valued N3, 000 and 36 cellphone chargers valued N18, 000.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant also stole two Central Processing Units (CPU) valued N25, 000, two USB cables valued N2, 800, 25 earphones valued N7, 500, 28 cellphone cases valued N2, 800 and one Spectra Net Mifi valued N16, 000 totaling, N105, 900.

The prosecution counsel said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Sept.29 for hearing.

