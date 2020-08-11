Communications & Digital Economy Ministry clinches top 3 prizes in FG’s 2020 innovation competition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has won the first 3 prizes in the Public Service Innovation Competition, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The keenly contested competition was organized to improve service delivery in the Nigerian Public Service and about 168 participants took part in this year’s competition.

Reacting to the innovation prize, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), congratulated the winners, who he described as good ambassadors for making the Ministry proud with their achievement.

“The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria promotes digital innovation and the winners from the Ministry have imbibed this culture of innovation.

“Their success is proof that the leadership being provided in the Ministry is yielding positive results and the development of a Digital Economy can result in an innovative public service. The solutions developed can also play an important role improving service delivery in the public sector,” he said.

Sogunro Onyindamola and Iliya Abdulrahman of Team #160 won the First Prize for developing an N-Government Collaboration Tools (NGovCT) collaboration software solution that provides a secured and reliable online platform for organizing people, content and communication in a dedicated Government cloud-based workspace.

Oluwaseun Winsala and Francis Ebire of Team #167 won the Second Prize for a Digital ID Wallet Blockchain solution that securely stores civil servants’ certificates and credentials.

Zainab Saka and Tolulope Ibitoye won the Third Prize for an Officer-of-the month effective reward system for Civil Servants to motivate and stimulate job satisfaction, and ultimately, improve the overall performance of the public sector.

He commended the OHCSF for such a laudable initiative and promised that the Ministry would partner with the OHCSF and other public and private institutions to make innovation a lifestyle in the country as we implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

