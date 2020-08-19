Commercial motorcyclists in trouble over N250,000 gambling debt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has remanded a commercial motorcyclist, Akeem Jimoh, 23 in police custody for allegedly owing a betting firm N250,000.

It was gathered that Akeem approached a betting shop in Osogbo and placed a bet of N150, 000 and lost before sneaking to another shop to place another bet of N100,000.

He was said to have attempted to run after losing the second stake before he was arrested.

Akeem had also claimed to play the same game when he was chartered from Ondo State to Osogbo during the Sallah celebration and won the sum of N200,000 and had since stayed back in the town.

During his arraignment, Police prosecutor, Inspector Kayode Adeoye informed the court that the defendant had fraudulently and unlawfully played Betnaija game worth of N150,000 from one Ayanlola Tobiloba and later went to the shop of one Adigun Saheed to gamble with the sum of N100,000

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is contrary to and punishable under section 419A of the Criminal Code CAP 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Adeoye noted that the defendant committed the offences on August 12, 2020, at about 3 pm at Ayetoro and Oke-Baale areas of Osogbo.

The defendant, who was represented by Okobe Najite, was arraigned on two counts, pleaded guilty to the charges.

But the presiding Magistrate, Mr Adebayo Ajala said although the defendant pleaded guilty, the charge was defective, saying the word unlawful was wrong since betnaija was actually a legal business.

He then ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody or be released on bail free pending his re-arraignment on an amended charge sheet.

Vanguard News Nigeria

