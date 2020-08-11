Coalition of CSOs condemn false allegations published against IGP Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Call on DSS to investigate publisher

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, COCSON, Monday, condemned false allegations published by an online medium against the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, over alleged raising millions of Naira for construction of Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, COCSON, Hon Ikechukwu Chukwumere, and Director Administration, COCSON, Tijani Ali Danjuma, where the coalition described the publication as fake and malicious.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the umbrella body of all the Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria has been brought to a fake and malicious story indicting the Inspector General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu for illegally raising millions of Naira for construction of Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

“We want to categorically state that this is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous element to tarnish the image of the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“In a bid to truly unravel the credibility of this allegation, the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Nigeria undertook an independent investigation and the following resolutions were reached on the grounds of duly established facts: That the said school was entirely built with the support of the State Government and multiple corporate partners; That whereas the online media stated that the facility was located at the IGP’s hometown in Endehu, the IGP is not from Endehu but from Lafia.

“That at no time has the IGP ordered, threatened or coerced any person talk more of Mobile Police Commanders into generating a dime for any project; That we challenge Sahara Reporters or anyone any other media organization who can substantiate these spurious claims to come forward and back it up with documents

“That this news in its entirety is false and misleading geared towards tarnishing the image of a man who has meritoriously served his Fatherland; That this act if not nipped in the bud is capable of promoting falsehood in journalism.

According to the statement, an open letter has been written to the Department of State Security, DSS, to carry out an investigation on the online medium that did the publication smearing the image of IGP Adamu.

“That we call on the Director-General of State Security Service to investigate this matter and commence criminal allegations against the proponents of this falsehood; That while COCSON the umbrella body of Civil Societies in Nigeria will continue to fight against corruption especially amongst our elected and public office holders, we will never support the maligning of people’s character because they are public servants”, the statement added.

