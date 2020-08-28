CLO urges public officers to work for masses

Kindly Share This Story:

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has called on political leaders to, at all times, demonstrate patriotic ideals and implement people-oriented programmes.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Friday in Enugu.

He said that there was a need for political office holders to be patriotic in their deeds and thoughts as leaders.

“For us to actualise the lofty dreams and aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers the political class and political office holders should think about the next generation, not the next election.

“Pertinently, they should see politics as a call to serve and not to be served or as a quest for unbridled acquisition of wealth to the detriment of the masses.

“Significantly, unless and until we change politics from transactional to transformational agenda the future, just like the present, will be very bleak,’’ he said.

According to him, even as the masses remain law-abiding they should hold government and those in authority accountable for their actions because docile followers precipitate docile leaders.

“Political class and leaders should discard with great disdain services of sycophants and praise singers.

“The political office holders should accept constructive criticisms as a vehicle for democratic growth,’’ he said.

Vanguard

