By Kingsley Omonobi

In compliance with the recent order issued by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu for a nationwide clampdown on the proliferation of prohibited firearms, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Bala Ciroma has constituted a committee to enforce the directive in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Committee chaired by the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Sunday Babaji has been mandated to work with Traditional rulers, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person(s) or group(s) in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Commissioner of Police has also ordered all Divisional Police Officers in the Federal Capital Territory to convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups, within their respective areas of responsibility, in order to ensure their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

Similarly, individuals or group in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms can voluntarily submit such firearms at the nearest Police Division.

While reassuring residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, the Command enjoins residents to promptly report or call any of these Police emergencies numbers in case of distress: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

