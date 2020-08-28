City in no rush to extend Guardiola’s contract — Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has less than a year left on his contract with the club, but chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says there are no plans for set-piece talks with the Spaniard.

Khaldoon says the way City operates behind the scenes means Guardiola’s contract situation will be resolved “naturally”.

“We have such an understanding me and Pep, the ecosystem we have between Txiki, Ferran, the entire club, that this conversation with Pep is a natural conversation,” Khaldoon said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“Pep and I have a very clear understanding of what is right for the club and what is not. We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club. I think again, it will be a comfortable conversation and it will work out in the best way for Pep, for me and for the club,” he said.

Despite the criticism Guardiola has faced for his cautious tactics in the Champions League defeat to Olympique Lyonnais, there has been no suggestion that the City hierarchy has lost confidence in the Spaniard, who has delivered two Premier League titles for the club since joining in 2016.

