China Loan: Group threatens to recall Hon. Ossai if…

…Commends Amaechi’s commitment on proposed coastal rail

By Dirisu Yakubu

A pan Niger Delta group, the Progressive Grassroots Forum, PGF, has vowed to initiate a recall process of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ossai, representing Ndokwa/Ukwani federal constituency of Delta State and chairman, Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, should he continue to question the loan facility from China, meant for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar railway project.

This is as the group accused the lawmaker and “some leaders in the region serving in the National Assembly of denying the region development projects it so desperately needs.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the group chided Ossai for allegedly acting in a manner capable of depriving the region of the coastal rail project which connects Lagos to Calabar and other parts of the South-South region.

It also described as unfortunate the manner the federal lawmaker handled the hearing when the Minister appeared in the green chamber recently, stressing that any attempt to truncate the realization of the railway project meant for the people of the area would be vehemently rejected.

The statement signed by Henry Halliday, coordinator of PGF read in part: “We must join hands to condemn the move by some Niger Delta leaders to deny us our share of the developmental strides of the current administration as deserved. We are not happy that our own son, Hon. Nicholas Ossai is the one questioning the rationality of the loans for the proposed rail project coming to the South-south.

“We are particularly disturbed by the development. How on earth would our own brother elect to bring about developments in the region turn against his own people by probing the loan which would bring about overall developments to our people, even when he knows that probing the loan can scare the Chinese from granting Nigeria the loan thereby denying us the project?

“For the avoidance of doubt, let it be made clear that we are not in any way stopping the committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements from performing its job. What we are saying is that the committee chaired by Hon. Ossai should suspend the probe until the loan facility is granted by China.

“The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said it times and again that should the committee continue with the probe, it may scare the Chinese from granting Nigeria the loan meant for the coastal rail line. So, it is in this regard that we are calling on the committee chairman and his members to suspend forthwith, the probe until the loan is granted, to enable the South-South region benefit from the railway project.”

While calling on prominent leaders of the region to call Hon. Ossai to order, the Progressive Grassroots Forum warned that any further attempt to deny the region developments meant for them under the present administration would not be tolerated.

The group further commended the Minister of Transportation for his commitment to job delivery and advised him to continue to push for developments in the South-South region.

“We are particularly happy to have someone like Rotimi Amaechi as our son. He has been championing developments in the region right from his days as governor and we know that he is fearless and would not allow anyone to deprive us of having the rail project. We commend his drive-in project delivery particularly the Lagos-Ibadan railway where over 20,000 workers have been employed.”

Vanguard News

