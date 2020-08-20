China condemns U.S. plan to re-impose Iran sanctions

Kindly Share This Story:

China on Thursday condemned the controversial U.S. plans to restore against Iran international sanctions that were lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing that “China firmly opposes the unilateral sanctions and so-called arms restrictions.”

Zhao, however, called on the U.S. to abide by the resolutions of the Security Council.

The spokesman said the U.S. did not have the right to re-impose the sanctions since it had already withdrawn from the nuclear deal, brokered by Barack Obama in 2015, that they have accused Iran of violating.

The Trump administration’s efforts to bring back all international sanctions against Tehran have attracted little support worldwide.

Even traditional allies such as Britain and France have not supported Washington’s plans in the UN Security Council, where only one other country backed the U.S. in a vote recently

