Chidi Nwanu discusses greatest, saddest moments in football career

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Chidi Nwanu has described the USA 94 FIFA World Cup as the greatest moment of his football career.

He made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Sports.

The central defender when describing the World Cup tournament said: “The greatest moment in my career was the World Cup. When we came into the stadium, it was full to capacity with over a hundred thousand people cheering. Oh my God, and I knew that any time I was playing, the first touch of the ball mattered a lot; it is very important to every player.

At that moment, whatever you do with the ball either gives you the confidence or gives you away for the rest of the match. It was my greatest moment. I faced some of the biggest names in world football like Leichkov, Balakov, Stoichkov and we got someone like Maradona to make sure he didn’t do those things he used to do best; scoring goals. So that was it.

Nwanu also revealed the saddest moment as the loss to Italy in the round of 16 knockout fixture at the USA 94 tournament.

ALSO READ: Libyans celebrate surprise ceasefire agreement

He said: “My worst moment in football was losing out to Italy and we lost to Italy due to indiscipline. Somebody fouled you and you were in possession of the ball and the referee said play on, and you, instead, kicked the ball out of the field.

You stood there complaining and they took a throw-in, you were still standing there complaining and that was it. It was terrible. When they scored against us, I knew it would be a miracle to get us through. We went so far, to have given up just like that.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: