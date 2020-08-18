CHI staff leads fight against polio

Kindly Share This Story:

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has named the Regional Director, East, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Mrs Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, among five Rotary women leading the fight to end polio worldwide.

GPEI is a public-private partnership leading the effort to eradicate polio in the world.

The company in a statement said other Rotary women named alongside Okoro are: Judith Diment of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, England; Tayyaba Gul of Pakistan; Ann Lee Hussey, Maine, United States and Marie-Irène Richmond-Ahoua from Cote d’Ivoire.

Okoro, apart from being a staff of the insurance outfit, is a member of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Nigeria where she directs ‘End Polio Now’ activities throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

READ ALSO Former Super Eagles captain Mikel joins Stoke City

She leads efforts to build awareness around the fight to eliminate polio from Nigeria and engages other Rotary members and the public through events and promotional endeavours.

Through a range of activities like government advocacy, celebrity engagement and fundraising, Okoro’s leadership helps ensure that polio eradication is a priority and every child is protected from the disease.

According to Okoro: “Until the last child is reached and immunized, no child in the world is free. Let us all support the cause to end polio now.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: