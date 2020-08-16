Breaking News
Translate

Chevron highlights progress in corporate responsibilities

On 3:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Chevron explains why it quarantined staffBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

CHAIRMAN and Managing Director of Chevron  companies in Nigeria Mr Jeffrey Ewing  has said the  oil giant  in collaboration with its partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and others  accomplished significant progress  in its  Corporate  responsibilities  in 2019.

The company’s Corporate responsibility report for 2019 highlighted some of the areas of  impact to include her corporate social responsibility programmes  across the Niger Delta, stressing that it had built stable communities  for sustainable development.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: CSMN blames govts for Kaduna genocide

The company also spoke of its skills programme’ “ What has changed for me”, that had  improved l capacity for many youths ones, adding that its Global Memorandum of Understanding , GMoU model had benefitted “about 600,000 people  in more than 400 communities  since 2005. Chevron has contributed several billions of naira to fund the GMoU” , the report reads in part .

“Chevron Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian Content Human capacity development initiative enhanced the skills of Nigerians to deliver needed value in the oil and gas industry via executive and management training”, the report said.

The report said the company had continued to support the federal government’s  Gas Master Plan now National Gas Policy  2017, adding that it meets its domestic gas supply and invest substantially in areas meant to eliminate routine flares.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!