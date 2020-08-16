Chevron highlights progress in corporate responsibilities

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

CHAIRMAN and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria Mr Jeffrey Ewing has said the oil giant in collaboration with its partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and others accomplished significant progress in its Corporate responsibilities in 2019.

The company’s Corporate responsibility report for 2019 highlighted some of the areas of impact to include her corporate social responsibility programmes across the Niger Delta, stressing that it had built stable communities for sustainable development.

The company also spoke of its skills programme’ “ What has changed for me”, that had improved l capacity for many youths ones, adding that its Global Memorandum of Understanding , GMoU model had benefitted “about 600,000 people in more than 400 communities since 2005. Chevron has contributed several billions of naira to fund the GMoU” , the report reads in part .

“Chevron Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian Content Human capacity development initiative enhanced the skills of Nigerians to deliver needed value in the oil and gas industry via executive and management training”, the report said.

The report said the company had continued to support the federal government’s Gas Master Plan now National Gas Policy 2017, adding that it meets its domestic gas supply and invest substantially in areas meant to eliminate routine flares.

