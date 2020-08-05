Chelsea open to offers for star midfielder N’Golo Kante

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is prepared to part ways with midfielder N’Golo Kante to raise funds to strengthen other areas of his squad, according to a report.

Preparations for the 2020-21 season are in full swing for the Blues, who have at least one more match to play this season – Saturday’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Bayern Munich, which they trail 3-0 on aggregate.

ALSO READ: No final four event for CAF African Champions League

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have been brought in from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is rumoured to be the next incoming arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell and a goalkeeper – possibly Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak – have also been linked with a move to the West London outfit.

Lampard has been informed that he needs to streamline his squad and raise funds if he is to push through those signings, however, and Kante is among those considered as dispensable.

The France international has endured an injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign, featuring just 26 times in all competitions, and not at all in Chelsea’s last seven matches.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been tipped to move for Kante, who has three more years to run on his existing contract.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: