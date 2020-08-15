Vanguard Logo

Chelsea given boost in pursuit of Leverkusen star Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been given a boost in his pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

The London club have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, who is currently one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

They’re close to signing the German player for a fee in excess of £90 million. A deal is expected in the coming weeks.
The Blues are now even more confident of signing Havertz after Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro admitted that the player wants to take the ‘next step’ in his career.

Speaking to German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger (via Goal), Carro said: “It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

“Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. “Whether that can be materialised soon, I can’t say at the moment.”

It seems that Havertz is wanting to push through a move to the Premier League in search of both domestic and continental success.

However, Chelsea are yet to make a formal bid as talks continue to focus around the transfer fee.

