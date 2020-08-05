CHEEKY DEVILS: Man United to pay £108m Sancho fee in instalments

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United will match Borussia Dortmund’s £108million asking price for Jadon Sancho, but over three instalments. The Red Devils are ready to make their move with the England superstar with an initial £63m payment upfront.

United will then pay the remaining £45m over two further instalments “in the next few years.”

United, who like most top European clubs are counting the financial costs of the coronavirus pandemic, will hand over £27m and then the final £18m figure.

ALSO READ: NFF sets up caretaker committee for Anambra State FA

The report adds that Dortmund WILL accept the offer as they don’t mind receiving the total figure over a series of payments.

It will mark a huge profit on the £7m Dortmund paid Manchester City for Sancho back in 2017. United’s hands to finalise the deal have been forced by Dortmund who gave the club a strict August 10 deadline.

The Bundesliga side begin their pre-season training camp on that date and warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that any potential deal was off the table once preparations for the following campaign commenced.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc said: “There is no room for negotiation, 120 million Euros is the only acceptable fee.

“Dortmund start their training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, on Aug 10, there will be no sale after that date.”

Solskjaer is desperate for the talent to team up with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: