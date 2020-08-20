Cersèi Partner’s Olufemi Badejo appointed as Commissioner in Republic of Vanuatu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Republic of Vanuatu have appointed the Managing Partner of Cersèi Partner, Mr Olufemi Badejo as the Honourable Trade and Investment Commissioner to South Africa for the island nation.

In this position, he will facilitate bilateral relationship between South Africa and the Republic of Vanuatu as well as open trade and investment discussions between both countries.This appointment testifies to his contribution in the citizenship by investment industry and commitment to the African market.

Mr Olufemi Badejo is the founder of the premier Citizenship by Investment company in Nigeria which assist high net-worth to acquire dual citizenship in countries like St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Commonwealth of Dominica, Vanuatu and more. The acquisition of these second passports allow visa free travel to a minimum of 130 countries with processing time of 90-120 days.

With operations in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, London and Republic of Vanuatu, Cersèi Partners positioning will guarantee clients across Africa enjoy prompt delivery of the second citizenship with ease.

VANGUARD

