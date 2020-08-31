CENSIC faults FG over NPC appointments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

ABUJA—As controversy continues to trail the appointment of Mr. Silas Agara, a Christian as Chairman of the National Population Commission, NPC, Centre for Social and Inter-ethnic Cohesion, CENSIC, has faulted the Federal Government over the exclusion of other regions from the appointments.

National Council of State, NCS, had recently ratified the appointments of the Chairman as well as other officials of the Commission.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had confirmed the ratification of the officials of the commission.

The nominees include Muhammed Dottijo (Sokoto); Razaq Gidado (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Joseph Shazin (FCT); Bala Banya (Katsina), Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos) and others are from Zamfara, Yobe, Jigawa and Ekiti while two representatives were from Nassarawa state.

Reacting to the seeming lopsided appointments, Director of Public Relations, CENSIC, Mr. Wellington Olaiya, said: “It is surprising to note that the South-South and South-East regions were excluded from the appointments and want the government to correct its mistake in the coming days or weeks.

“It has come to our attention that the composition of the members and chairman of the commission is in clear breach of the law.

“We want to believe this is an error on the part of the executive arm of the government and we look forward to its correction.”

It will be recalled that the House of Representatives had recently asked the Federal Government to conduct a national census before the end of 2020.

