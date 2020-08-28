CDHR dissociates from purported suspension of Vice President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

MEMBERS of the National Executive of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, have dissociated themselves from the purported suspension of the National Vice President of the body, Comrade Prince Kehinde Taiga.

They alleged that the suspension was singlehandedly executed by a top member, without fair hearing and recommendation from the body’s disciplinary committee.

A suspension letter alleged to have been solely signed by the top executive member said the action was to pave way for full and unhindered investigation of the allegations of misconduct and acts of indiscipline levelled against Taiga as contained in the report of the three-member stakeholder committee dated 20th June 2020.

However, CDHR’s General Secretary, Comrade James Chibuzo Chikwendu; Assistant General Secretary, Comrade Kabir Ibrahim; Legal Adviser, Mrs Violet Ekumankama; Publicity Secretary, Comrade Gerald Katchy and Internal Auditor, Comrade Ayuba Musa, in a statement, dissociated themselves from the suspension.

The statement said: “We, the members of the National Executive Committee of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR hereby write to disclaim the suspension of the Vice President, Dr Prince Kehinde Taiga as announced.

“We make this disclaimer on the fact that there was a denial of fair hearing and no recommendation from the disciplinary committee.”

Vanguard

