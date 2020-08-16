CCTV exposes man who allegedly raped 11-year-old girl in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Police Command have arrested a 30 years old man simply called Jomaph, who raped an 11 years old girl after a CCTV camera exposed him in Sapele, Delta State

The incident happened along Oleh road in the timber town at about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Vanguard learnt that the victim, (name withheld) had gone to the toilet that morning to ease herself and had returned minutes later crying that she has been raped by Jomaph, who happens to be their neighbour.

A source who craved anonymity told Vanguard, that when Jomaph was accosted he denied doing it “He even swore that he had not set eyes on the girl that morning, other neighbours pleaded with him to admit if really he had done it, he vehemently refused and even went to the police to arrest the girl and her people for defamation of character, but a CCTV camera installed by a neighbour for his business, exposed him”

The police was said to have invited the girl and her parents to the station “and were in the process of investigating the allegation when the neighbour came up with the CCTV footage” the source added.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowhakpoyeya, could not be reached to confirm the incident, however, a source at the Sapele Police station confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, the young man was arrested after a CCTV confirmed he sneaked into the toilet, with the little girl, the matter is under investigation”

