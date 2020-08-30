Castrate rapists – Halima Abubakar reacts to sexual violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

If given an opportunity to judge rapists, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar may just castrate them, if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by. She gave this impression recently on Instagram.

Probably not satisfied with how rape cases are being handled in Nigeria, the Nollywood diva posted this on Instagram “The more we fight against rape the more this evil act is on the rise.

Protect your environment. Protect other people’s kids. Don’t say “what’s my own?” So many love to say that…Cut the penis off. A rapist is a menace to society…”

It should be recalled that sometime In April, Halima Abubakar announced the birth of her baby boy on her Instagram handle; however the baby’s picture she used in announcing the arrival of her child belongs to an American mother, who called her out for making use of her child’s photograph without permission.

