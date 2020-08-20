Breaking News
Carterson returns with Yur Luv, gives fans a new tune

Those whose have been following the music career of fast-rising singer and songwriter, Gbubemi Wisdom Ogholaja, famously known as Carterson would agree that the dynamic does not struggle to find his voice when it matters most.

At a time when some of his peers seem to be finding where to place their feet in the industry, Carterson appears to be showing the way  for others to follow as his new single, Yur Luv, which drops today is another genius work from the singer.

The Delta State-born lover of music knew the dimension his music career would assume and has remained truthful to his craft since he  dropped his first rap single in 2017, ‘Itsekiri’ showing a glimpse of what to expect from him.

He followed it up with Ubo Meji in 2018 and a visual that recorded  positive reviews and downloads across music platforms. 2019 was  another good year for Carterson with his Like Rihanna single topping music charts across MTVbase, Soundcity and other platforms.

He described the 2019 as his breakthrough year as he shared stages with Teni, Phyno, Mayorkun and others, saying he has more to offer  the industry and would stop at nothing until his dreams become  fulfilled.

Speaking on his Yur Luv single that is being anticipated by the  fans today, Carterson who said he got his stage name from American  rapper, Lil Wayne, described the love and support as  “overwhelming”, adding that “I am giving a new tune to my fans and  thanking them for always supporting my brand.”

Produced by popular music producer, iambeatz, Yur Luv, gives fans  something inspiring even during the pandemic that has grounded many sectors of the economy.

