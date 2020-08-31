CARES Foundation will continue to reach less privileged, says Bolanle

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of Community Assistance and Relief Foundation (CARES), Hon. Bolanle Bola-Olorunsaiye Amupitan has said that her NGO will continue to reach out to the less privileged in the country.

Bolanle dropped this hint in Abuja, yesterday when receiving some indigent students that came to pay her courtesy call over her activities in Abuja and across the country.

She said that society cannot overlook the less privileged and at the same time expecting peace and progress in the country. Bolanle, a former Commissioner of Women Affairs and youth development in Kogi State promised that her NGO will continue with her activities of reaching the indigents across the country irrespective of religion, tribal inclination.

According to her, CARES has extended assistance to FCT, Kogi, Ondo, Imo and others during the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown. She said it’s her belief that only government cannot solve all problems but privilege individuals can contribute their little resources to help the less privileged and indigents.

She stressed the need that beneficiaries of CARES should always shun activities of criminality and always support the government to bring the much-needed progress and development, saying her foundation will do more in the days ahead.

Responding, leader of the Delegation Ms Cynthia Garba who was one of the beneficiaries of a start-up business initiative from CARES Foundation in FCT called on privileged Nigerians to emulate Hon. Bolanle in rendering help to the less privileged. She prayed to God to preserve CFN and the founder for the society and humanity.

Mrs Bolanle was also full of praises to Maggi for their total support during the first phase of the Programme that was tagged ‘You, Your Health and Business’.

She hinted that the second and last phase will resume as soon as possible for nationwide coverage.

