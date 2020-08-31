CAMA law obnoxious, draconian, anti-Christ ― Anglican Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

An Anglican Bishop has urged the Federal Government reverse the recently signed Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA. He described it as “obnoxious, draconian, uncharitable and anti-Christ”.

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Okorafor, made his stand known weekend while speaking to newsmen during the burial of Archbishop David Onuoha’s mother, Lady Selina Onuoha, at Lowa, Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo State.

“The new CAMA law is not only obnoxious and very offensive but also draconian, uncharitable and anti-Christ. Such laws should not be part of a democratic environment and I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind it in the interest of peace”, Bishop Okorafor said.

The cleric opined that it is a very big error that such a law would be enacted in Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch and he went ahead to sign it.

“I will find it extremely difficult to believe that the President did not know the implications of the provisions of the law before he signed it. Such a law should not be enacted in a military dispensation, not to talk of a democracy”, Okorafor said.

He wondered how the CAMA law passed through the prying eyes of all the Christian lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“We live in a country that is said to have freedom of religion and anything short of this, will lead us to question what we are doing in this country”, Bishop Okorafor said.

On the issue of insecurity, the Anglican cleric lamented that “people are dying in their numbers everyday”, even as he made particular reference to Southern Kaduna.

“I do not know why the President is very slow in appreciating the reality of the situation. The insecurity in the land is most worrisome.

In some cases, families are wiped out completely. Our security network is very porous. Our security apparatchik should be reorganised for effective result”, Okorafor said.

