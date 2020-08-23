CAMA CHAOS: CAN mulls legal action, briefs top lawyers

Kindly Share This Story:

… as opposition to law spreads

…’All options to challenge ‘ungodly’ legislation on the table’

…Muslim interim manager may replace churches’ trustees – SAN

…This will boomerang in 2023, Bishop Ighele warns

By Tunde Oso and Chris Onuoha

Opposition to the segment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 which deals with churches spread at the weekend just as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) signalled its intention to challenge the ‘offensive’ provision in court.

CAMA 2020 became law on August 7 when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it.

CAN said it may ask the judiciary to intervene on the matter based on the provision of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) which “allows us to associate and worship but which they are trying to gag”.

To give effect to the pronouncement, Sunday Vanguard gathered that the body, late last week, briefed several top lawyers on the chances of challenging CAMA in court after it issued a statement asking the Federal Government to suspend the law.

One of the top lawyers so briefed is a Lagos based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who is also a renowned activist.

Another SAN said the implication of the law is that a Muslim may be appointed interim manager in place of removed trustees of a church, saying he will on the basis of that challenge CAMA in court.

CAN had, in its initial reaction to CAMA 2020, on Thursday, described the legislation as “unacceptable, ungodly, reprehensible and an ill wind that blows no one any good”.

“We recall that during the First Term of the President, there was a Public Hearing conducted by the National Assembly on the Non- Governmental Organisations Bill tagged ‘Bill for an Act To Provide For The Establishment Of The Non-Governmental Organizations Regulatory Commission For The Supervision, Co-ordination And Monitoring Of Non Governmental Organizations’ which was attended by CAN and many NGOs”, CAN said.

“At the Public Hearing, the Bill that sought to bring the religious organizations and NGOs under the control and influence of the government was totally rejected because it would snuff life out of the church and rank the church as a secular institution under secular control. We thought it was all over until we heard of the CAMA that was assented to by the President, making the rejected bill a law”.

Specific Section of CAMA 2020 which irks CAN is 839 under Part F, titled, ‘Suspension of (NGOs) trustees and appointment of interim manager’.

The Section provides: “The Commission (Corporate Affairs Commission) may, on obtaining a court order, suspend trustees of an association and appoint on interim manager to manage the affairs of the association where there has been misconduct in the management of the affairs of the association, and where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of protecting the property of the association and securing the proper application of the property”.

Literally translated, the law, which repeals and replaces CAMA 1990, provides that religious bodies, classified under non-government organisations (NGOs), will be strictly regulated by the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising manager.

The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, had, last weekend, broken the news of the amendment, rejecting it.

All options

A top official of CAN told Sunday Vanguard, yesterday, that all options, including legal action, were on the table to fight the law.

Meanwhile, a leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Charles Ighele, said no sane General Overseer of a church will allow any government official to determine how his church is run.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev. (Dr) Samson Ayodele, hinting about the court action, told Sunday Vanguard in an interview, yesterday: “If government turned deaf ear to our plea (for the suspension of the law), then we will ask the judiciary to intervene; after all the Constitution allows us to associate and worship which they are trying to gag. We are going to use all lawful measures to stop the implementation of this obnoxious and ungodly law.”

Oladeji also spoke on the CAN leadership’s visit to Kaduna to try to resolve the crisis in the southern part of the state where Christians, the dominant group, are allegedly being persecuted and killed.

Asked why the CAN leadership made the Kaduna trip from Abuja, he said: “We are tired of seeing human beings slaughtered like animals”.

Law will boomerang if not repealed – Bishop Ighele

On his part, PFN leader Ighele, who is also the General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission (The Happy Family Centre), said no sane General Overseer of a church would allow any government official to determine how his church is run, warning that the law could boomerang in 2023 if not amended.

“The Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 was originally intended to create a better business environment in Nigeria”, he said.

According to him, provisions in the highly voluminous document such as virtually held company general meetings and electronic filing of company documents and about thirteen other new provisions as part of Nigerian laws are good steps towards keeping with global trends.

“But that the Director General of the Corporate Affairs Commission and his or her supervising cabinet minister can remove members of the board of trustees of a church and appoint their own or to dissolve the leadership team of a church and appoint their own leadership team which will manage the church in public interest is not okay,” he stated.

“I know that there are some so-called churches out there which are either business centers or voodoo centers.

“l also know that there are some pastors who have given the Church a bad name, but this should not be an excuse for the Federal Government to hang the Church or make it a shadow of the original Church Jesus Christ came to establish on planet earth”.

He noted that no sane government or society should tolerate what some witch doctors who are wearing clerical robes and ecclesiastical titles and call themselves men or women of God are doing.

“I know that the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has decided to say ‘enough is enough’”, the Bishop stressed.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria set up a committee to recommend globally accepted Church governance procedures and set up a standard for financial accountability.

“I happen to be the Chairman of the committee. The establishment of the Financial Accountability Council of Pentecostal churches was one of the issues discussed during the virtually held meeting of the PFN at the peak of the lockdown.

“The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria under Rev Dr Felix Omobude decided many months ago that the Church should regulate itself and not for government to regulate the Church.

“If not for the lockdown, Dr Omobude might have set the ball rolling in this regard.

“Now, l am not speaking for PFN regarding the views l am about to share. I have been advocating the establishment of a law that gives the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) the legal authority to regulate itself just as the Nigerian Medical Association, the Nigerian Bar Association and a few professional groups established under Acts of Parliament.

“These professional bodies are established to discipline erring members.

“For example, a medical doctor can have his or her licence withdrawn through a recommendation by its disciplinary board. “Nigerian Medical Association and Nigerian Bar Association admit new people into the medical profession and the legal profession. “They licence them to practice inasmuch as they keep to rules of the association.

“I have been suggesting for some years that similar Acts of Parliament that enable NMA, NBA and ICAN among others to self regulate should be suggested by Nigerian Church leaders for Church self-regulation.

“This is a better way of doing this thing. No sane General Overseer of a church will sit and allow a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to remove or appoint members of board of trustees of the church or to change the management of the church.

“When the present ruling political party, APC, was formed, a section of the Christian community cried out that APC has Islamic agenda.

“But another section of Christians countered it by saying that APC is made up of some very good Christians and Muslims.

“During the last two general elections that brought and returned Buhari to the presidency, we saw that the Christian community was highly divided on this issue. “This division contributed to APC being in power. Now, those who saw APC wearing the Islamic robe are saying ‘we warned you’.

“If this law is not amended immediately, this section of the Company and Allied Matters Act will be a very serious campaign issue during the 2023 general elections.

“Since no General Overseer of a church will want government to remove him or her from office, l see General Overseers of many big, moderate and small churches mobilising their members like never before to vote APC out of office.

“I hereby call on the APC-led Federal Government and the National Assembly to put the implementation of this annoying law on hold and speed up its process of amendment that will remove those sections. “I also call on leaders and members of APC to put pressure on President Buhari, the National Assembly and other top stakeholders of APC to make sure that this section of the law does not see the light of day if they want to do well in 2023 general elections. This is my candid advice.”

‘Religious bodies’ licences to be revoked’

Also speaking on the legislation, yesterday, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) recalled that there was a public hearing conducted by the 8th National Assembly on NGOs tagged, ‘Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Commission for the Supervision, Co-ordination And Monitoring of Non- Governmental Organisations,’ which was attended by CAN and many NGOs.

“On the crest of the desire of the people, the bill that sought to bring the religious organisations and NGOs under the control and influence of the government was rejected because it would kill the church, but regrettably it is now smuggled into CAMA through ambush and making the rejected bill a law”, it said in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and Director, National Media Affairs, Zainab Yusuf.

“This is of utmost concern because the establishment of a church has a spiritual foundation and the invitation of a manager who obviously does not share the spiritual insight of the founders of the church would undermine the church, insidiously defeating its purpose. How can a secular and political minister be the final authority on the affairs and management of another institution which is not political?

“Again, we discovered that CAC which will control Churches and NGOS has always been controlled by Hausa Fulani Moslem Northerners since inception. Even when Mrs. Azinge acted briefly, President Buhari brought up kangaroo charges of non-declaration of assets to unseat her so as to make way for the candidate of the Moslems, controlled from the Sultanate in Sokoto. How then can a non-Christian head of government ministry would be empowered to determine the running of the church as envisaged by the CAMA 2020.

“We are worried that this amendment would lead to the revocation of licences of not only NGOs, but also religious bodies and other similar CSOs. It would also have disastrous consequences for the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians and to society more broadly”.

Muslim interim manager

In a related development, a SAN, who did not want his name in print, said, last night, that the implication of CAMA 2020 is that a Muslim interim manager may be appointed in place of removed trustees of a church if the controversial law was allowed to stand.

Consequently, the senior lawyer said he would on his own challenge the provision of the law in court.

“You never can tell who they will appoint as interim manager in the event that they remove the trustees of a church because the law does not expressly say the interim manager should be a Christian. So, for all that matters, they might appoint a Muslim interim manager. Now, imagine what happens in that scenario. I will challenge the law in court”, he said.

Vanguard

