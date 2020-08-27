By-election: Protests in Bayelsa as PDP screens out former Speaker, two others

On 4:57 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Vacant Senate Seats: Protests in Bayelsa as PDP screens out former Speaker, two others

By Samuel Oyadongha

SOME aggrieved supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, on Thursday, protested the alleged indiscriminate disqualification of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Monday Obolo, and two others from the National Assembly by-election race.

Others disqualified are the former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Gideon Ekowe, and a former Director-General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Service, BGIS, Igo Assembly Goin.

It was gathered that the PDP screening committee reportedly disqualified the three senatorial aspirants for the aspiration of the immediate past state Chairman of the PDP, Cleopas Moses.

The aggrieved party supporters, who marched on the streets of Yenagoa, accused the immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson, of alleged manipulation of the screening process to pave way for the emergence of the former chairman as reward for loyalty.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: ‘Obaseki, PDP plotting implication, arrest of APC leaders’

It was gathered that the former Speaker, and now the leader of the State Assembly, Obolo, was disqualified for improper membership of the PDP.

Chief Gideon Ekowe was disqualified for not possessing a valid passport photograph on his expression of interest form and Igo Goin for alleged low performance in the activities of the party in the state.

They called for party primaries, saying a level playing ground should be created for all the aspirants.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!