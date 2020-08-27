Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

SOME aggrieved supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, on Thursday, protested the alleged indiscriminate disqualification of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Monday Obolo, and two others from the National Assembly by-election race.

Others disqualified are the former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Gideon Ekowe, and a former Director-General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Service, BGIS, Igo Assembly Goin.

It was gathered that the PDP screening committee reportedly disqualified the three senatorial aspirants for the aspiration of the immediate past state Chairman of the PDP, Cleopas Moses.

The aggrieved party supporters, who marched on the streets of Yenagoa, accused the immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson, of alleged manipulation of the screening process to pave way for the emergence of the former chairman as reward for loyalty.

It was gathered that the former Speaker, and now the leader of the State Assembly, Obolo, was disqualified for improper membership of the PDP.

Chief Gideon Ekowe was disqualified for not possessing a valid passport photograph on his expression of interest form and Igo Goin for alleged low performance in the activities of the party in the state.

They called for party primaries, saying a level playing ground should be created for all the aspirants.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: