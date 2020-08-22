Buying interest in MTN, Dangote Sugar, GTBank buoy stock market

Kindly Share This Story:

•YtD loss moderated to -6.0 %

By Peter Egwuatu

Despite the significantly lower trading activity in the stock market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, inched higher for the fourth successive week, following a series of marginal gains last week.

Specifically, buying interests in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar and Guaranty Trust Bank, GTBank pushed the NSE All Share Index, ASI, 0.1 percent higher Week-on-Week, WoW, to 25,221.87 points.

Consequently, market capitalisation rose to N13.2trillion as investors gained N12.2billion while the Year-to-Date, YtD, loss moderated to -6.0 percent, and the Month-to-Date, MtD, gain increased to 2.1 percent.

Reacting on the performance of the market, analysts at Cordros Research stated: “Our view continues to favour cautious trading as risks remain on the horizon due to a combination of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and weak economic conditions. Thus, we continue to advise investors to seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks.”

In their own comments, analysts at Afrinvest Research said: “In the coming week (this week), we expect a bearish performance as we anticipate profit-taking on bellwethers.”

Meanwhile, analysis of trading on the Exchange showed that performance across sectors was mixed with the Insurance (+4.4%), Consumer Goods (+1.9%), and Banking (+0.8%) indices recording gains while the Oil & Gas (-0.9%) and Industrial Goods (-0.4%) indices declined.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth advanced last week as 30 stocks gained relative to the 26 that declined.

A total turnover of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 16,647 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion that exchanged hands penultimate week in 19,392 deals.

