Buni reconciles Amaechi, Sylva

By Omeiza Ajayi

Indications emerged on Monday that the subtle political rivalry between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva may have been laid to rest following a meeting with the national leadership of the party.

Both ministers had separately arrived the national secretariat of the party at about 2pm and met with the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

Although the meeting did not last long, Amaechi told journalists that; “we have agreed that both of us will work together”.

