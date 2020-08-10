Building to adapt in a pandemic: Navigating MSME growth for economic sustainability in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

I have chosen the above topic intentionally in a bid to maintain a positive outlook in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ravaging impact on a Nigerian economy that was just beginning to emerge from a self-induced recession. For lack of a better depiction, while the Nigerian economy was just beginning to gain some semblance of stability, COVID-19 not only wiped out the little gains made so far, but placed the economy and, particularly, MSMEs who accounted for about 50% of our GDP in the last 5 years on the path of struggle once more.

In January 2020, Nigeria’s GDP growth was projected to reach 2.6% in 2020 from 2.3% in 2019. This projection has now become a fallacy as our economic ship is presently experiencing a reversal of its recovery path and will mostly likely re-enter a recession by the end of this year. Based on the projection of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a -3.4% contraction is envisaged by the end of 2020. There is perhaps no greater indicator of this to the average citizen than the 2020 fiscal budget cut-backs we are witnessing at the national and sub-regional levels against the backdrop of a monolithic economy where the government has remained the highest spender.

Who could have envisaged that, in our life-time, a time would come when water will be more expensive than crude oil? This reality check surely serves as fodder and punchlines for climate change jingoists. While the causality of this shock might not have been envisaged, its inevitability has become more potent.

The most important lesson to be learned is the imperative for aggressive economic diversification beyond our usual approach. Nigeria’s policy makers must improve their understanding of economic diversification which seems to be merely understood as a shift from crude-oil to gold or any other natural resource/solid minerals that will be expatriate-led and forex-yielding. This addiction to short-cuts is a fundamental betrayal of the social contract between Nigeria’s citizens and the state, in the acclaimed socio-capitalist system we have espoused over the last decade.

Ideally, it is the prosperity of the people that should determine the wealth of the state and not the other way round. It is this overriding economic disconnect that percolates down to the socio-political discord that presently characterizes our nation state, where our people have become a pest unto the government. As we struggle through this prosperity paradox occasioned by the spells of the natural resource curse, perhaps the COVID19 pandemic is offering us the avenue for thorough deliverance for inclusive economic growth and sustainability on the back of MSMEs.

First, we must understand the state of MSMEs in Nigeria. According to a 2018 report by the National Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Nigeria has over 41.5 million MSMEs operating in the country, out of which over 40 million of them are unregistered. This leaves a paltry 1.5 million MSMEs as captured in the formal economy, invariably making interventions targeted at them dead on arrival or without any significant impact.

In a recent 2020 MSMEs survey by PwC, out of this total sum of 41,543,028 MSMEs in Nigeria, 99% of them are micro enterprises with total asset of less than N5 million and employing less than 10 people each. 73% of them are sole proprietorships while 14% are private limited liability companies. Only 73,081 enterprises were classified as a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) employing between 11- 50 staff and with a total asset of between N5 million and N100 million each. In total, Nigeria’s MSMEs provide almost 60 million jobs accounting for 76.5% of our total workforce, and 96% of the total number of businesses in the country contributing about 50% of the national GDP.

READ ALSO:

All of these are now threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. But we must maintain alertness and vigilance in crisis so that we can recognize opportunities when they come by. This is perhaps why I was delighted when on Tuesday, 4th of August, 2020, as part of the Federal government’s effort to stem the tide of the looming economic recession occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, inaugurated the steering Committee for the N2.3 trillion stimulus package under the auspices of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund – a significant component of Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) launched by the government.

As much as this liquidity seems, it will not totally bridge the financial gap of MSMEs in Nigeria going by the estimated N617.3 billion annual funding gap for MSMEs before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic (PWC, 2020). However, the situation presents another opportunity for the government to mobilize and mainstream the participation of the financial sector into the MSME recovery and transformation effort through policy directives that will immediately create a rating and incentive structure for banks, venture capitals, insurance companies and other financial firms with the sole aim of de-risking lending to MSMEs.

This will be a departure from the present unsustainable jack-boot approach of CBN where deposit money banks (DMBs) are compelled to maintain a loan to deposit ratio of 65%. Recent analysis is indicating that DMBs are starting to find it easier to pay CBN punitive fines than comply with the directive. If the private sector coalition against COVID-19 can mobilize over N27 Billion for palliatives within a very short period of time, how much more is possible if we begin to explore this collectivism for MSME growth using an inclusive sustainable framework where risk is shared.

Based on the analysis of data from CBN annual statistics bulletin, small businesses accounted for less than 1% of the total commercial bank credit in 2018. In the same vein, according to the National Bureau of statistics (NBS), less than 5% of SMEs in Nigeria have been able to access adequate finance for business growth, yet they presently account for about 50% of our GDP.

While the MSMEs survival fund might be designed to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs, I believe it also offers the opportunity for economic growth in a pandemic through a holistic capturing of unregistered MSMEs in Nigeria. This stimulus package if implemented with a proposed mantra of ‘No business left behind’ coupled with the full implementation of the Finance Act of 2019, will provide the needed incentive for the capturing of the over forty million MSMEs in the informal markets. Without inclusion, the government proposed economic stimulus package will be dead on arrival.

As such, a quantum leap in business data capturing becomes a prerequisite through a single integrated MSMEs portal that will digitally integrate all of the 17 parastatals under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment who are critical to MSME growth in Nigeria, as adopted by Singapore, India, Saudi Arabia, Namibia, South Africa with impressive success stories.

This digital one-stop-shop for MSMEs in Nigeria will not only further enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria, but should also serve as the channel for the implementation of the MSMEs survival fund. The pandemic has presented us a rare opportunity to build from the ground up and significantly bridge the disconnect between government and MSMEs thereby creating the ideal symbiotic relationship between the state and private enterprises that will drive sustainable economic growth.

This is asides such a portal’s advantage for equity crowd sourcing, financial advisory, management consulting and driving up business to business (B2B) transactions locally and internationally through visibility and ensuring MSMEs are equipped, positioned and informed in real time to take advantage of opportunities as they arise such as the coming implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). I need not emphasis the potential for government revenue generation based on scaling and capturing new businesses and not the rent-seeking approach. This platform will also serve as a platform for the mainstreaming of MSMEs participation in government procurement. Inclusion and Innovation should be the over-riding objective of the MSMEs survival Fund.

President Buhari’s recent assent to the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Bill could not have come at a better time, especially after 30 years of its initiation. Moving forward, this law will provide the legal framework for required disruptive innovation in the processes and procedures to ease of operations of businesses, such as introducing statements of compliance, thereby replacing ‘authorized share capital’ with ‘minimum share capital’ to reduce cost of incorporating companies, and provide for electronic filing, electronic share transfers, e-meetings as well as remote general meetings for private companies.

The new CAMA law has also reduced the filing fees and other charges to make it easier for MSMEs to register their businesses. Moving forward, single-person company shareholder, limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships are now permissible by law to give investors and business people alternative forms of carrying out their business in an efficient and flexible way. The new law also accommodates a new business rescue provision for insolvent companies and introduced a framework for rescuing enterprises in distress by keeping it alive as against allowing such entity to become insolvent, amongst other impressive reforms introduced.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, it is imperative to be categorical that compliance and implementation is where the desired outcomes are, and only a holistic approach that is equally driven by the public and private sector will truly give Nigeria’s MSMEs a fighting chance. The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has its work cut out. I remain on the side of optimism that with the Nigerian resilience, we can usher in a new era of economic growth driven by MSMEs.

About the Author: Opeyemi Oriniowo is an International Development Practitioner and Policy Adviser. He is a Partner at Rindev Consulting Limited. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: