Buhari yet to tackle insecurity in North-East — Borno Royal Father

The Borno traditional Chief, Alhaji Zanna Hassan Boguma, has said that despite claims, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to tackle the issue of insecurity, especially in the North East.

Alhaji Hassan, who is the Zanna Boguma of Borno, said the escalation of attacks by Boko Haram on soft targets, the issue of kidnapping on highways, and the systematic dislocation of communities that were living around the metropolis, are issues of grave security concern that had continued unabated.

Boguma, who is also a member of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, berated the Presidency for not doing enough on developmental efforts in the Northern region despite their immense contribution to his victories in the polls.

“As far as Nigeria is concerned, Buhari only appointed our sons into positions but they haven’t done enough in terms of development. Northerners are being killed by terrorists and armed bandits without a solution in sight. “General Buhari, yes! We northerners voted for him.

The massive votes that came out from North were the reason he is President of this country now,’’ he said. Boguma recalled how Northern Elders Forum worked hard for Buhari to become President, including lobbying the United States of America, to support his candidacy.

He added: “We went to America to influence the United State’s government to support the cause of change in Nigeria, we did that. The Northern Elders Forum sent a delegation; I was also part of that delegation, we went to Washington, met with all those that matter in America from Department of State to that of Justice to all other agencies of government.

“We spoke to them about insecurity, we spoke to them about corruption in this country, which Buhari is always talking about, but unfortunately, Buhari in five years hasn’t done enough to remedy the situation the previous government was accused of.”

Gunmen attack Yobe community, abduct village head, son The high-level insecurity in the north festered weekend, as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mashio community in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State, kidnapping the district head, Isa Mai Buba, and his son.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, and Acting Chairman of the affected local government, Abubakar Kolere confirmed the incident.

They explained that the incident occurred on Saturday night, noting that the son of the village head escaped in the early hours of Sunday from the kidnappers’ den, while his father is still in captivity. The attack comes a few days after 14 people were recently killed by gunmen at Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the attack and casualty figure in a statement. But a resident of the community, Musa Audu, who witnessed the attack, explained that the gunmen invaded the community at a time member of the vigilante were out of the community to patrol some of the forests in the area.

Audu, whose cousin was among those killed by the gunmen, stated that the attack took place in the popular Mariga market which had many traders from various locations. He said bodies of 15 persons had been found, adding that many people who sustained injuries ran into a nearby bush and were still being searched for.

Vanguard

