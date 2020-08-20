Breaking News
Buhari reappoints NDPHC MD Ugbo, Executive Director for another 4-yrs

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC.

The President also approved the reappointment of Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors.

The reappointment was disclosed through a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on Thursday.

According to the statement, “This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020, for a period of four (4) years.

“The appointment of three (3) additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.

