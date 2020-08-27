Buhari presides over virtual Council of State meeting in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

Goodluck Jonathan physically present

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Council of State virtual meeting, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan is the only former Nigerian head of government attending physically.

Also present at the meeting, which started about 11:00 am, are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Former Heads of Government sighted attending via video, as at the take-off of the meeting, are former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Also sighted on video are some former Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN).

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello.

Vanguard

