Buhari greets Nigeria’s Conciliator-General at 68

—As FEPPAN hails Ngige for prompt payment of Pensioners

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige as he turned 68.

This is as Nigerian Pensioners under the aegis of Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association, FEPPAN, has urged the Minister to maintain the existing cordial collaboration between his ministry and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in the prompt payment of monthly Pensions.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he joined the medical community, labour fraternity, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

According to the statement, “As he serves as conciliator-general between government and organized labour, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours.”

FEPPAN in its message, urged Senator Ngige, to maintain the existing collaboration between his ministry and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, which it said ‘facilitates the regular and fairly prompt payment of monthly Pensions of Federal Pensioners since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.’

The Pensioners in the message signed by their President-General, Chief Temple Ubani, described the Minister’s life as one filled with excellence leadership, achievements, professional experiences and outstanding services to humanity.

The message read, “The leadership and entire members of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria heartily congratulate the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment… Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige on his 68 birthday today, August 8 2020.

“Our dear Onwa, yours has been 68 years of a fulfilled life of leadership, achievements, professional experiences and outstanding services to humanity.

“Politically, you have seen it all. From the government house Awka as governor Anambra State to the three(3) Arms zone Abuja as Senator and two-term Senior Cabinet Member.

“As Pensioners and Trade Unionists, we can testify to your doggedness and strong character as the Ombusman between government, employers and labour generally.

“There is no doubt that your informed and unbiased interventions in labour matters has ensured relative peace and progress in labour Sector generally and in particular, unprecedented sanity and stability of the Pension sub-sector.

“We acknowledge and believe that the cordial collaboration between your ministry and that of Finance Budget and National Planning facilitates the regular and fairly prompt payment of monthly Pensions of Federal Pensioners since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration. We also encourage you to keep the tempo going.

“As we urge you to keep the flag flying, it is our fervent prayer that God Almighty will continue to bless you with long life, good health, wisdom and prosperity as you serve our nation and humanity. We also wish you peace in your family, office and of mind all the way.”

