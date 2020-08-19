Buhari, Ganduje, Lai Mohammed, NGE, IPI mourn as Wada Maida dies at 70

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a close ally, friend and associate, Malam Wada Maida, at 70.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja last night, said the stewardship and loyalty of the late Maida to the President and the country over many years had been with great distinction.

In a condolence statement, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “I am profoundly shocked by the sudden death of Malam Wada Maida, my former Press Secretary, a man who possessed one of the highest qualities of professional integrity throughout the course of his journalistic career.

“Wada Maida was a very dedicated, hardworking and loyal professional for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration.

“The passion with which Maida did his job accounted for his professional success in life, making it possible for him to attain the pinnacle of excellence in his career.”

The President said he joined Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, members of his cabinet and the family of late Malam Maida in mourning the sad loss, and called for prayers for the state and country as they accept the will of the Almighty God, who determines the fate of everyone.

President Buhari commiserated with staff and management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), where Malam Maida served as Chairman of the Board until his transition.

Also reacting yesterday, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, expressed shock at Wada Maida’s death.

The NGE said in a statement: ‘’Mallam Wada Maida was a thorough-bred professional, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession. ‘’His achievements as President of the Guild will never be forgotten. The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession.

‘’He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur.

‘’Though his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Mallam Wada Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a Reporter, Editor, Editor – in – Chief, Managing Director and Publisher.

‘’The Guild expresses its condolences to his family, colleagues, as well as the government and people of Katsina State.’’

Also, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, have described the death of Malam Wada Maida, as shocking, saying he was “a great journalist, a good administrator and a successful publisher who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.

Similarly, Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute, IPI, while lamenting his demise, described him as a doyen of journalism in the country.

Wada Maida, a renowned journalist and former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of NAN, died on Monday in Abuja.

In a condolence message yesterday in Abuja, the minister in a statement by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, condoled with members of staff, management and Board of NAN over the death adding that the deceased would always be remembered for his service to the nation in many capacities.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this moment of sadness. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.

Also, Governor Ganduje in a condolence message through the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said he received with shock the passing away of the veteran journalist.

Ganduje described him as an astute public officer, a rare individual of immense talents and abilities who lived a life full of service to humanity.

“Maida’s contribution to the development of the media in the country remains laudable, particularly his venture into publishing. Also, I believe that his commitment to peace and unity of the country, through his chosen profession, would always be remembered,” the governor said.

On its part, IPI in a statement by Kabiru Yusuf and Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman and Secretary respectively, said Maida was one of the pillars of the international body.

“Until his death, Malam Wada was the member representing Nigeria on the executive board of IPI in Vienna, Austria. A distinguished journalist, he was the Chairman of the People’s Daily newspaper, former Managing Director and lately, Chairman, Board of Directors of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Malam Maida was a former Chief Press Secretary to former Nigerian military Head of State, retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (current President of Nigeria).

“IPI mourns the passing into eternity of this doyen of Nigerian journalism and long- time member of the global network of media executives for a free press. IPI also commiserates with the family of our late leader and the media community.”

Ganduje commiserated with the deceased’s family, President Muhammadu Buhari under whom Maida served as Chief Press Secretary, when he was military head of state.

He also condoled with the government and people of Katsina State, NAN, People’s Daily newspaper, International Press Institute and the media industry.

While praying Almighty Allah to give his family, friends, the media industry the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Ganduje prayed for Al-jannatul firdaus to be Maida’s final abode.

