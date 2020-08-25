Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family of former Special Adviser to the President, Economic Matters, 1988-1992, Prof. Matthew Olufemi Kayode, joining the academia, friends and professional colleagues to mourn the scholar and administrator.

The President sends condolences to government and people of Kogi State over the loss of the distinguished economist, commending his willingness to leave the university to share knowledge, wisdom and experience with governments, serving variously as Chairman sub-committee, National Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission; Member, National Capital Issues Commission; Chairman, Think Tank Committee for Strategic Projects, National Raw Material Development Council; Member, Technical Committee, Vision 2010; Member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors and a number of strategic Committees and Commissions in Kwara, Kogi and Lagos States.

President Buhari believes the former Special Adviser dedicated his time to serving the nation, and his contributions to national development, will always be remembered.

The President prays for the repose of his soul.

