Buhari condemns Mali coup

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the unconstitutional removal of the democratically elected government of Mali by the country’s military.

He made the condemnation on his verified personal twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Thursday.

He said that Nigeria backs the international community’s effort for wider consultations to speedily resolve the situation.

He tweeted: “The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration.”

