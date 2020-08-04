Buhari, Atiku others felicitate BUA boss, Abdul Samad Rabiu at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended greetings to the Founder/Chairman of one of Africa’s leading conglomerates BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his 60th birthday.

Buhari, who conveyed his greetings in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) extolled Abdul Samad for his large-heartedness for always investing in people and institutions.

The President, while describing Abdul Samad’s 60 years as a milestone heralded by years of hard work, dedication and commitment to building the Nigerian economy, commended him for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses, and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like Poliovirus, Ebola and COVID-19.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, heralded by years of hard work, dedication and commitment to building the Nigerian economy.

“The President congratulates the business magnate for his foresight in investing extensively in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate, which has translated into strengthening the pillars of the economy, bolstering the government’s diversification efforts and creating chains of subsidiary industries and business outfits.

“As the Chairman of BUA Group turns 60, President Buhari extols his large-heartedness in always investing in people and institutions, commending him for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses, and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like Poliovirus, Ebola and COVID-19.

“The President affirms that Rabiu’s diligence and business acumen continues to inspire many, and his propensity for creating opportunities for others to prosper is legendary, urging him to remain focused on his vision of a greater and better Nigeria.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will reward him with longer life, good health and more wisdom.”

Also, Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his tribute to Abdul Samad described him as an astute businessman, who has created jobs and opportunities and whose philanthropic and charitable gestures speaks to the depth of his humanity.

On his part, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu for his investment and his commitment made to end the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate the founder and chairman of the BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his 60th birthday anniversary.”

