Buhari, Atiku, Lawan, Mark hail Babangida at 79

By Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Dirisu Atiku

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) on his 79th birthday.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, yesterday, said he joined the family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

The statement read: “As the former military leader turns a new age, the president believes his services to the country will always be remembered.

“ President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.’’

Similarly, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, described former Military President as a proud leader, who contributed to the defence of the territorial integrity, unity, political and sociol-economic development of Nigeria.

Lawan stressed that the former Head of State has remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan urged the elder statesman to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel for the unity, stability and progress of the nation.

Also, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, paid tribute to Babangida, for his respect and commitment to the nation’s diversity.

Atiku said in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe that IBB’s attributes of intelligence, wisdom, charisma and his understanding and respect for Nigeria’s diversity, has stood the test of time.

“General Babangida is amazingly gifted. He is a strategic thinker and a true believer in national unity and integration, qualities for which history and posterity will deliver a favourable verdict on him,” he added.

Meanwhile, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, described Babangida as an inspirational leader who stimulated so many Nigerians and others to the zenith of their careers with a perfect class of character and quality.

Mark in a goodwill message by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh said: “His inspirational leadership has stimulated so many Nigerians and others to the zenith of their careers with a perfect class of character and quality.

“His wealth of experience and leadership dexterity will remain priceless and indeed evergreen to generation of leaders to tap from.”

According to him, it was the commitment of the former Military Head of State to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, guarantee peace needed for development and promote national cohesion that made his government create Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Abia, Enugu, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Kogi, Taraba and Yobe states.

Mark pointed out that General Babangida restructured the national security apparatus of the country then by creating the State Security Service, SSS, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, and Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, among others, to achieve wholistic approach to tackle security issues.

He said: “Babangida believes and works for the sanctity of our unity as a nation. For him, the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the welfare and well being of Nigerians must not be compromised.”

Mark, who eulogized the elder statesman for availing the younger generation of leaders his reservoir of knowledge in leadership and experience, prayed that God in His infinite mercies continued to grant IBB good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

