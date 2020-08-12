Breaking: US ex-envoy to Nigeria, Walter Carrington is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Walter Carrington, former United State ambassador to Nigeria, is dead.

He died at age 91. Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, his wife, Arese Carrington, said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life. Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.

“God Bless. Arese Carrington.”

Vanguard

