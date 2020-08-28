Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Transportation Ministry gets new permanent secretary

On 7:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigeria Notes: Politics as a Vocation Nigerian-Style
Nigerian Flag

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, redeployed Dr. Ajani, Magdalene Nwanwuche, as the new Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Until her redeployment, Dr. Ajani was the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, SPSO, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Dr. Ajani who hails from Agbor, Delta State, holds Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery,MBBS degrees from the University of Benin, Edo state.

READ ALSO: By-elections: PDP sets-up screening committees in 4 states

She joined the federal civil service in 2006 as a Consultant Ophthalmologist in the State House Medical Centre and rose to the opposition of Director in 2013.

She is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, fellow of the International College of Surgeons, and Glaucoma subspecialist of International Council of Ophthalmology.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!