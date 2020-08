Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders are currently battling to put out a raging fire which gutted Teju form company, Ilupeju area of the state.

Also read:

According to the report, the incident occurred at about 9 pm, Friday.

At press time, no loss of life recorded.

Details later…

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: