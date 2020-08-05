Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

One suspected armed robber has been confirmed the death after a gun battle between the operatives of Imo state Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, and an armed robber syndicate Wednesday at the Ojukwu centre new Owerri in the state.

Vanguard learnt of the exchange in gun battle which was confirmed by the state Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chimesiri Lowell, he said that the suspect died at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, as a result of the bullet wounds sustained in one of his legs while others escaped.

It was said that the armed robbers targeted to steal government facilities before they clashed with the security patrol team of the NSCDC.

NSCDC also disclosed some of the exhibits said to have been recovered from the armed robbers which they said included one locally-made pistol and a black techno phone.

Explaining further the PRO said that, “The operatives of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps, lmo State Command at about 0202hrs engaged some group of armed robbers at about 0202hrs of 5th August 2020 at Ojukwu Centre lmo State.

“They armed robbers having come inside Ojukwu Centre sighted the presence of NSCDC operatives on duty began to shoot gun sporadically and this made men of NSCDC respond and one of the criminals during the exchange of gunfire was shot at the leg and later confirmed dead at the federal medical centre Owerri. Other gangs escaped as a result of being overpowered by NSCDC operatives.”

“He further said that the state commandant, Raji Ibrahim, has directed an “investigation to commence for possible arrest of other gangs who are now at large. The armed robbers came to Ojukwu Centre to steal government properties at the Centre. The exhibits recovered at the scene, one locally made pistol, empty shells and a black techno phone.”

