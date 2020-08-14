Breaking: Nigeria records 27.1% unemployment rate, says NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Friday said that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

“The unemployment rate during the reference period, Q2, 2020 was 27.1%, up from the 23.1% recorded in Q3, 2018. The underemployment rate increased from 20.1% in Q3, 2018 to 28.6%.”

Disclosing this via its official website, nigerianstat.gov.ng, NBS said: “The number of persons in the economically active or working age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q2, 2020 was 116,871,186.

This is 1.2% higher than the e) State unemployment is a “moment-in-time” index only and can change quite quickly. It is therefore, movement across State borders, as job seekers search for employment or economic opportunities figure recorded in Q3, 2018, which was 115,492,969.

The number of persons in the labour force (i.e. people within ages 15 -64, who are able and willing to work) was estimated to be 80,291,894. This was 11.3% less than the number persons in Q3, 2018. Of this number, those within the age bracket of 25-34 were highest, with 23,328,460 or 29.1% of the labour force.

The total number of people in employment (i.e. people with jobs) during the reference period was 58,527,276. Of this number, 35,585,274 were full-time employed (i.e. worked 40+ hours per week), while 22,942,003 were under-employed (i.e. working between 20-29 hours per week). This figure is 15.8% less than the people in employment in Q3, 2020

For the period under review, Q2, 2020, the unemployment rate among young people (15-34years) was 34.9%, up from 29.7%, while the rate of underemployment for the same age group rose to 28.2% from 25.7% in Q3, 2018. These rates were the highest when compared to other age groupings.”

