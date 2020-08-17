Breaking: Mailafia released after spending about 40mins

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has been released by the Department of State Security Service, DSS after spending about 40 minutes in the facility.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN had arrived at the Plateau State headquarter of the Service in Jos at about 12.12pm.

He was earlier invited, squeezed and released last week Wednesday over some comments he made at a radio programme, alleging that a serving Governor in one of the States in the North was a Commander of Boko Haram.

The fresh invitation came at the weekend and he arrived the vicinity of the DSS office at about 12.06pm in company of his wife, Margaret, lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, Rev. Gideon Para-Malam, Barr. Nankin Bagudu among other supporters.

He was ushered into the premises of the security agency by some personnel accompanied only by Bawa and Para-Mallam.

Before he went in, he acknowledged messages of solidarity from his supporters saying, “Thank you, thank you.”

Speaking with some journalists on arrival, he said, “I am honoured to have you here, I love you so much, I love our country. I have been invited again, I am just about to appear before them. The invitation came in the weekend so I had to honour it. I don’t know the reason I am being invited but as a good citizen of this country, as a loyal and obedient citizen of this country, I have to honour authority and respond when I am invited, to help them in the course of their enquiry.”

Coming out of the DSS office at about 12.59pm, his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa who is the Jos Branch Chairman of NBA, he restated Dr. Mailafia was treated with decorum.

He said, “It is common knowledge that Dr. Mailafia was invited last week Wednesday by the DSS and today’s invitation was a build up of what really transpired but I want to say this that we very much appreciate the fact that he was treated with decorum again, with honour and respect. There was no iota of molestation or intimidation of any manner.

“What we want to emphasize is like he rightly pointed out is that he is a man that loves peace, he loves this country so dearly and what has happened in respect of the clip that went viral which is the subject matter of our coming this afternoon again is to underscore the fact that he wants to actually make a clarion call to the security outfits of this nation.

“We know the current state of our security in this country, we are in a serious a serious enigmatic conundrum that it is difficult to know what is happening and all that we are planning to do is to see how we can have a better and safe country and it is in this light that he came again today based on the invitation issued to him to have an interface with the Director and other officials of the DSS.

“It was quite a fruitful meeting and we have no course whatsoever to be worried in respect of the invitation, we just want to keep calling on everyone in this country that we must live as one and also see how we can enhance our security.”

