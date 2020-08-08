BREAKING: Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit to Lyon

Kindly Share This Story:

Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon.

The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juve in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the Turin side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month.

But, Juve crashed out of the Champions League on Friday, going out on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.

In a statement, Juve said: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is among the front-runners to replace Sarri after guiding his team to fourth in the table and Champions League qualification for the first time in 13 years.

Inzaghi, whose contract at Lazio is up next summer, was in contention for the Juve job a year ago before the club appointed Sarri.

According to Sky in Italy, Lazio president Claudio Lotito would not stand in Inzaghi’s way should he wish to leave but would ask for a fee to let him go.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in November last year, has also been linked with the role.

