Breaking: Insecurity: Buhari, security heads, North East Govs meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FOLLOWING the worsening security situation in the country, especially in the Northern flank, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Governors of the North East and Security heads at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which is holding behind closed doors has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, six of the North East Governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari in attendance.

Also read:

The North East Governors are led by their Chairman and Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, Taraba, Darius Ishaku, and Yobe, Mai Mala Buni.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi are also in attendance.

Also present are the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi said the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.

The meeting which started with the rendition of the national anthem immediately President Buhari arrived in the Chamber, is expected to deliberate on the insurgency in the North East and other security situations confronting the zone.

Details later…

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: