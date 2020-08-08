BREAKING: Gunmen kill, cart away bodies in Rivers community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RESIDENTS in Bunu are still pondering in fear over gunmen who stormed the community in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers state, killing yet unspecified number of persons and carting away their bodies to unknown destination.

Youth Leader in Bunu, Justin Wabah, narrated that, “Around 2am Saturday, there were heavy gunshots in our community. Opposite Bunu-Taagu Road by the Songhai, we discovered thick pool of blood on the road side where a motorcycle was burnt.

“The volume of blood suggested some persons may have been killed and the corpses taken away. We searched the surrounding bushes but could not find any body. Some residents ran into the bush without light in that thick darkness in fear, sustaining injuries in the process.

“We have been experiencing much killings here and there and it is not giving us a good face. We need security patrol. Koroma Police Division has no patrol vehicle. We need regular police presence on this our road because this is not the first time we have recorded this very act.”

Rivers state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to be briefed of the incident, promising to contact the DPO in the locality to be abreast with details before offering police position.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: