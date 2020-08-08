Breaking: Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19

The lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu has died of COVID-19 complications at a Lagos hospital as disclosed by Senator Ben Murray Bruce in a tweet on Saturday.
A close aide of the lawmaker, referred to as Arabambi also confirmed the death of Kashamu.
The lawmaker was said to have been on ICU weeks before his death.
There are unconfirmed reports that he died at first cardiology hospital Lagos.
I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020
Details later…