BREAKING: Buhari, Ize-Iyamu, Buni, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the Edo State September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The Edo State APC governorship candidate was led to the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the ruling party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni, accompanied by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Although it was rumoured that the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be part of the delegation, as at the time of filing this report, the former Lagos State Governor was yet to be sighted at the seat of power.

It was reliably gathered that the party came to present the APC governorship candidate to the President for his endorsement and support for the forthcoming elections.

It was further gathered that the party wants President Buhari to be part of the campaign to give more acceptability to it.

