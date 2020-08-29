Vanguard Logo

[Breaking] Attah Igala: Prince Ocholi Idakwo announces demise of father

Attah Igala

Arogbonlo Israel

Son of His Royal Majesty Attah of Igala, Prince Ocholi Idakwo, has made official the announcement of the transition of his father, Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni.

This is coming barely 24 hours the solicitors to the demised king and Igala Area Traditional Council faulted the earlier announcement of the death of the monarch by media houses in the country.

The prince made the official announcement on Saturday morning at the palace while addressing the press.

In a statement, issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Gabriel Ottah prince Ocholi confirmed the Attah joined the ancestors on the 27th of August 2020.

He thanked the people for their support and prayers.

Prince Ocholi described his father as a man of action and one who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala.

Vanguard learnt sympathisers have begun to troop into the palace to register their condolences.

However, there has not been any official statement from the Kogi State Government as regards the demise of its paramount ruler at the time of filing this report.

