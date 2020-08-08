Breaking: Andrea Pirlo named new Juventus coach

Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was Saturday named as the Italian champions’ new coach, the club announced.

Pirlo, 41, replaces Maurizio Sarri who was sacked after just one season as Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon on Friday.

Pirlo has signed a two-year contract.


